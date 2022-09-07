Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker, the Democratic majority leader who represents Northwest Philadelphia, will resign Wednesday and is considering running for mayor.

Parker, a two-term Council member who previously spent a decade in the Pennsylvania state House, is the fourth member to resign in the last month and is likely to join a crowded field of at least seven Democrats vying to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney.

» READ MORE: The 2023 race for Philly mayor is starting. Meet the candidates who might run.

While she stopped short of officially declaring her candidacy, Parker wrote in a letter to Council President Darrell L. Clarke that her resignation is effective Wednesday. The city charter requires city officeholders quit their jobs to seek another office.

“As we look to the future,” she wrote, “Philadelphians need a leader who will put ego aside and sincerely engage those with whom they disagree in order to find compromise, and to address difficult problems for the good of the city.”

Parker, a former high school English teacher who lives in Mount Airy and represents the city’s 9th District, was the third member to resign this week. On Tuesday, Derek Green and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez both resigned and launched mayoral campaigns. And last month, Allan Domb quit his post and said he is considering a run. Several other contenders may still announce campaigns, including at least two more Council members.

» READ MORE: Philly Council members Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Derek Green are running for mayor

The candidates will spend the next nine months campaigning on a host of issues voters will expect the next mayor to tackle, including fears of an impending recession, a shortage of municipal workers, and a gun violence crisis that resulted in the city last year seeing more homicides than any other time in recorded history.

Parker spent much of her two terms in Council developing policy that benefits small-business corridors, seniors, and residents of the city’s so-called “middle neighborhoods,” or working-class communities that are at risk of economic decline because of a lack of investment. The 9th District is almost entirely comprised of such neighborhoods.

This year, she’s focused much of her political capital on crime and policing, releasing her own public safety plan in March while decrying a “sense of lawlessness in the city.” The plan, in part, would add 300 more police officers to the force and they would patrol their beats on bikes, which she says balances a need for both proactive policing and criminal justice reform.

» READ MORE: There are vacancies on Philadelphia City Council, and more could be coming. Here’s what happens next.

And in July, days after two officers were struck by bullets at an Independence Day celebration, Parker stood with Clarke at a news conference when he suggested the city should revisit how it uses stop-and-frisk, the practice of officers stopping and searching pedestrians over suspicious behavior. The practice has long been criticized as aggressive and racially biased.

But legal stops, Parker said at the time, are a necessary tool to get illegal guns off the street.

The same day, she lambasted Kenney for off-the-cuff comments he made in the aftermath of the July Fourth incident, when he told a gaggle of reporters that he is so affected by the gun-violence crisis that he’ll “be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor.” Parker said the comments were “asinine.”

She was an early supporter of Kenney, who was propelled to office in part by the Northwest Coalition, a storied political family led by former Councilmember Marian B. Tasco, who is one of Parker’s closest allies. If Parker runs, she is likely to have a strong base of support in the Northwest, where there are multiple wards with perennially high voter turnout.

She’s also in contention for support from organized labor, and has a close relationship with Ryan Boyer, the leader of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, a coalition of politically influential labor unions. Boyer, who took over last year after the former business manager John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty was convicted on federal bribery charges, has been tight-lipped about who he might back in the mayoral race.

» READ MORE: What is Philly’s resign-to-run rule?

Last year, Parker became the first woman to chair the board of the Delaware River Port Authority just a month after Boyer unexpectedly resigned. In a statement about her appointment to board chair, Boyer was effusive, saying he was entrusting it to a “dedicated, talented, and brilliant leader.”

It was unclear Wednesday when Parker would be replaced on Council. It’s up to Clarke to call for special elections, and he has not yet said publicly how or when he will handle vacancies created through the wave of resignations.