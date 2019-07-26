The Massachusetts Maritime Academy student, who understandably asked me not to use her name, grew up on the swim teams of city pools just like Vogt. They mean a lot to her. Her fellow lifeguards and the kids who swim at Vogt mean a lot to her. She was punched by a relative of a swimmer who’d been disciplined. The swimmer’s mother had called on family members to berate a couple of teenage lifeguards for doing their jobs. The father of another lifeguard was also attacked — by the same group of kids, the lifeguard who was punched believes.