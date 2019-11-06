Much of the criticism leveled at our mayor from the right has focused on Kenney’s merely signaling support for liberal causes. Much of the ire on the left is a belief that he hasn’t gone far enough — supporting a supervised injection site with little of the enthusiasm he’s shown on other issues, for example. Or a street-sweeping program that — instead of asking people to move their cars – uses gas-guzzling leafblowers to skirt around cars, and in the process hurling decades of dust, and worse, into neighbors’ and workers’ faces.