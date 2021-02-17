Second Gentleman, n. - Though certain states and other countries have had second gentlemen for a while (the phrase was first documented in 1976), this one made it into the dictionary just days before Doug Emhoff became our country’s first. But there’s a problem: In its online dictionary, Merriam-Webster capitalized it. And indeed, when written as a title preceding his name, it should be capitalized: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, just as Vice President Kamala Harris is capitalized. But American writers often go capitalization happy and capitalize titles that don’t precede the person’s name — just because they think the title sounds important: e.g., “The Vice President spoke.” No, she didn’t. “The vice president spoke” is correct, and Merriam-Webster haphazardly capitalizing Second Gentleman (as it does with the online — but not printed — definition of first lady) will only confuse people who are already confused about why they find Emhoff’s dad jokes and aw-shucks menschiness so oddly attractive.