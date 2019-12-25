The partnership was the latest announcement from Comcast this year about new programs, products, and services for people with disabilities. Earlier this month, Comcast said it was the first in the cable industry to offer customer service in American Sign Language. In June, the company unveiled a web-based remote allowing people with physical disabilities to control their televisions with their eyes. And in August, Comcast expanded its low-cost broadband program to low-income households that have people with disabilities.