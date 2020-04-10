Typically, SNAP benefits are capped according to household size and poverty level: A single person can receive up to $194 a month; for two people, it’s $355; for three, $509; for four, $646. It goes up to families of eight, whose caps are $1,018. Families bigger than that can add $146 per person. Under the new law, for instance, a family of three getting $200 a month in SNAP benefits will receive a bump to the maximum $509 for each of two months.