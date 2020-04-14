“At the very least, we wanted to be available for people who need us despite this crisis,” says Tracey Gordon, Philadelphia’s Register of Wills. “Say, for instance, a police officer is on the front line. And he has a fiancée. If he catches the virus and dies, she wouldn’t be next to kin unless they were legally married. How are we going to send people out on the front line, and not at least give them the ability to set their assets?”