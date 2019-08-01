Some have suggested that Booker has suffered from familiarity. Major news outlets have covered his rise for years, so he isn’t a fresh face or novel story in the mold of Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Others believe Harris, another black senator who is nearly the same age, overshadowed Booker with her early roll out. Biden, with strong appeal among African American voters, has dominated a constituency that Booker is clearly relying on as a key part of his coalition.