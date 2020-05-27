Earlier this month, a story in The Inquirer about the changing face of office work questioned whether employees will ever have to work, together, in downtown Philadelphia settings. Being able to work anywhere has prompted a Southwest Center City man and his wife to ramp up their searches for rural real estate. The man, who asked not to be identified because he works for a developer in Philadelphia, has been focusing on Jim Thorpe, in Carbon County, and Lake Wallenpaupack, which is 120 miles north of the city.