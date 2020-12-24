Starting in October, UPS hired temporary workers to help handle the volume. That means that it’s more crowded on the floor. The “ramp,” where workers load and unload planes, has especially seen more COVID-19 cases, union officials say. During shifts on the ramp, some have to ride in crew vans, where it’s hard to socially distance. Inside the facility, mask-wearing has improved, but workers can’t always maintain distance, said Kim Mack-Thomas, who is on a worker safety team.