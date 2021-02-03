The evidence that cyber charter schools are awash in excess taxpayer funding that they waste has been in plain sight for years. Taxpayer-funded advertisements abound on billboards, radio and television. They are ubiquitous on phone apps and on Facebook. And this advertising is not cheap. A 2019 Right to Know request filed by Education Voters of PA found that in 2018, a single charter school, Commonwealth Charter Academy, spent more than $7 million on advertising and promotion, including $850,000 on a three-month campaign to increase enrollment.