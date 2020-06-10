View this post on Instagram

Philly Council members have said “no” to a police budget increase, but there is still work to be done! We need to keep voicing where in our communities the money must be spent! Today, June 9th is the budget hearing and many people who have submitted testimony will not get the opportunity to speak. To make sure as many voices are heard to #fundcommunities and #defundpolice @ajustphilly has started a campaign to share Philadelphia’s testimonies. Thank you to the artist members of @voxpopuligallery , (@rouxpz & @maddiehewitt ) for partnering with us to make these awesome graphics that we will continue to share throughout the week! If you have a testimony that you want to share email: info@reclaimphiladelphia.org!