Amid protests against police brutality and systemic racism, there’s a nationwide rallying cry: “Defund the police.” The three-word phrase has sparked a widespread conversation, not only dominating the streets and social media, but also inside city governments.
“At a time of police violence nationwide we need to fund our communities, not police,” wrote Philly community organization Movement Alliance Project (@mvmalliance) on Twitter under the growing #DefundThePolice hashtag.
According to its supporters, defunding the police is one part of a solution to fixing police brutality and racial injustice.
Depending on who you ask, the answer may be different. Some supporters advocate for abolishing entire police departments. But on the whole, most say defunding the police is about reallocating some funds away from police departments and putting it toward social services. It’s also about taking a look at the role police play in society.
“Our city has massively invested in police year after year, when instead we could invest those resources into our libraries, healthcare, housing, schools, jobs, and other programming that will enhance our communities. Public safety isn’t just policing,” says Bryan Mercer, executive director of Movement Alliance Project. “Meanwhile, we have cops that are effectively made to do the job that social workers, healthcare professionals, and community organizations should do, without the training.”
For many, this fight is not about eliminating the police force but about reimagining it. Do all 911 calls warrant a police response? Are there times where it makes more sense to send unarmed social workers to de-escalate a mental health crisis instead of armed police officers who may lack training in that area? Should, instead of police, it be housing counselors and mental health workers who are in charge of helping people experiencing homelessness? These are the kinds of questions advocates are pushing for city government to consider.
“It’s about changing the way we understand which human behaviors should be targeted by police, such as robbery, rape, and murder, and which ones should be targeted by increased social services and social spending, such as homelessness, drug addiction, and mental illness, and which ones should be tolerated, decriminalized, or otherwise ignored,” says Matt Wray, associate professor of sociology at Temple University.
Advocates want to build structures that tackle crime and mental health at their root. They want to see an increase in resources for job training to decrease the city’s poverty level and housing for those who can’t afford it. They want counselors to take precedence over police in schools where budgets are tight.
“What we know is that crime is not random. It’s due to the lack of education, the lack of jobs,” says Kevin M. Moseby, assistant teaching professor of sociology at Drexel University. “If communities have the right social infrastructure, they wouldn’t be getting into situations where police are serving in places where they shouldn’t really be to begin with.”
Police aren’t trained to play the role that social workers do, and nor should they, says Moseby. Real change, he says, comes from building up the community so that, to an extent, the community polices itself.
“This isn’t anarchy or a call to let violent activity run amuck,” says Moseby. “This is about providing resources that will actually make us safer and healthier as a society. If all of us were resourced to become healthier contributors to society, that could bring so much for all of us as a country.”
We need the system to change significantly, says advocates. Police reform efforts, like training and body cameras, aren’t enough, they say, and recent tragedies like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery are evidence of that.
“George Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point — an all too familiar reminder that, for black people, law enforcement doesn’t protect or save our lives,” writes Black Lives Matters on its #DefundThePolice page. “...We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure black people not only survive, but thrive.”
Activists are hopeful Philadelphia will follow cities like Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti recently agreed to slash between $100 million and $150 million from the proposed funding for the LAPD, and New York, where Mayor Bill De Blasio announced its plans to move some of its funding from the New York Police Department to youth and social services.
Other places are taking some action too: In Portland, Oregon, police officers will no longer serve at high schools. And, in April, the mayor of Chicago gave $7.5 million to local groups working to reduce violence in city neighborhoods.
Few expect a response like Minneapolis, where nine members of its city council vowed to entirely disband the city’s police force, which was responsible for the death of George Floyd. Minneapolis has not yet addressed what a new law enforcement system may look like.
But, just over the river, Camden has laid out a picture of what can happen when a city dismantles its police force and starts over from scratch. In 2013, Camden created a county-run police force, hiring new officers to be trained in deescalation tactics and community policing. Over the past seven years, violent crime has dropped. That’s not to say Camden’s new system can’t improve. There was minimal public input in the transition, which advocates warn is essential for dissolving trust issues between residents and the police. The county police force also remains whiter than the largely nonwhite city it serves.
Still, some believe it’s a good start, and many residents say the department has improved relationships with the community. For other cities to follow Camden’s model, however, it will often mean putting up a fight against powerful police unions and pro-police legislators.
One-sixth of the city’s annual operating budget currently goes to the Philadelphia police department (PPD). The PPD is the nation’s fourth largest, employing more than 6,300 officers. For the 2020 fiscal year that ends June 30, the PPD had a budget of $741.2 million. With cost overruns, that amount went up to $748.6 million. Since 2016, the police budget has increased by about $120 million.
On Tuesday, after days of protesting, Mayor Kenney announced he’s scrapping a $19 million budget increase he proposed for the 2021 fiscal year (which drew strong criticism from both activists and Council members.)
“The police want $760 million dollars at the same time that the pandemic is causing major cuts for social services, our parks, rec centers, our libraries,” says Kris Henderson, executive director of Amistad Law Project. “There are so many better ways that the city could be spending that money.”
Police department officials will go before Council on June 10. A budget must be approved by June 30.
“Is Philly’s police budget for next year going to go to zero dollars? No, but could there be significant cuts to that $760 million, absolutely, and that’s what we’re going to be pushing for until the budget is passed,” says Henderson.
Kenney also said he wanted to review policies on PPD gun use, discipline, and civilian oversight. Activists say the changes need to go much deeper.
“We have to unwind this system we have built, and the best leverage we have to do that is in how we budget and allocate tax dollars. It will have to be accompanied by shifts in policies at the municipal and state levels to return policing efforts to where they rightfully belong — that is in protecting all citizens from violent offenders,” says Wray.
One question for social scientists, Wray says, is this: Will defunding help reduce anti-black violence by police?
“We don’t know and can’t yet say, but it is worth noting that among all the police reforms that have been tried but have failed to stem the killings, defunding is one we haven’t tried,” says Wray. “Most police reforms in the past have led to increases in police budgets. That’s the irony.”