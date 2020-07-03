When you think about the statues and monuments, as symbols of different ideologies, and the fact that they served as rallying points for bigotry, you would read some of the inscriptions on some and it would be in celebration of Confederate soldiers. What do these say about our values today? When you’re looking at these elements, you have to consider the fact that they do not reflect— or, in fact, fly directly in the face of— our values for equality and justice.