My second-to-last grocery visit was to Wegmans in Cherry Hill, and while the crew there did an excellent job encouraging social distancing and sanitizing the carts and conveyor belt between customers, we completely panic-shopped and spent so much money stocking-up for our family of four that I was shell-shocked after checkout. I recognized the need to shop for as much as possible to last – but also the privilege to be able to afford do so, and I was embarrassed when the clerk said it was one of the longer tickets he’d rung up all day. (For a more elegant take on the moral conundrums of quantity shopping during a pandemic, please read food editor Jamila Robinson’s recent essay.)