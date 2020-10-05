The lawsuit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court comes after an Inquirer investigation in August detailed how 41 children — as young as 12 years old, and with IQs as low as 50 — were raped or sexually assaulted by Devereux staff members over the last 25 years. Of those, 10 said they were assaulted at Devereux’s local campuses, while the others were abused at facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, New York, and Arizona.