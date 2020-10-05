In a lawsuit filed Monday, 13 people allege they were sexually assaulted as children while in the care of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.
The alleged victims, 12 from Pennsylvania and one from Delaware, claim they were abused between 2004 to 2014 at one of Devereux’s three campuses in Chester County.
Officials at Devereux, a national behavioral health nonprofit based in Villanova, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court comes after an Inquirer investigation in August detailed how 41 children — as young as 12 years old, and with IQs as low as 50 — were raped or sexually assaulted by Devereux staff members over the last 25 years. Of those, 10 said they were assaulted at Devereux’s local campuses, while the others were abused at facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, New York, and Arizona.
“This is an unusual sexual abuse case in the level of overwhelming evidence of years of neglect and recklessness by an institution. It’s just unconscionable,” said Andrew R. Duffy at the Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky law firm.
One former Devereux staffer named as a defendant in the lawsuit is serving a 2017 prison sentence, for assaulting another girl at Devereux. The Inquirer detailed how Everol Brackett groomed C’Kenya Tanksley, almost 15 at the time, by giving her gifts. (Tanksley wanted her story told and agreed to be indentified.)
After a staffer found a love letter between the girl and Brackett, he was not punished and a program manager told her to apologize to Brackett, she said.
On a home pass, Brackett took Tanksley shopping, then drove her to an alley and sexually assaulted her in his car, before he dropped her off at a bus station to find her way back to Devereux’s Malvern residential facility, she said.
Another alleged victim of Brackett, a girl named in the lawsuit as L.T., was about 15 when Brackett was said to have groomed her with snacks and privileges then sexually assaulted her in 2013, a year before Tanskley arrived at Devereux.
The 10-count complaint filed in Philadelphia Court of Common Please seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
In 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims. Victims now have until age 55 to bring a civil claim.
This story is developing so please return for updates.