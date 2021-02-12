A day after Philadelphia police officers stopped two men driving a U-Haul away from the scene of a reported burglary in Somerton and discovered a dismembered body in the back of the truck, investigators were searching for evidence Friday in dumpsters behind a nearby strip mall.
Police collected several black plastic bags from the dumpsters behind a group of stores at Proctor Road and Kelvin Ave. The strip mall is a few blocks from the 1000 block of Sanibel Street, where 7th District officers were called Thursday for a report of a burglary and saw the men driving away in the truck.
Investigators at the house on Sanibel on Friday were also continuing to search a detached garage of the house where the burglary was first reported, and employees of the SPCA were also on scene removing birds in cages from inside the house.
Still, as the investigation continued, the crime remained something of a mystery. Police officials declined to provide new details on the probe. They also declined to identify the victim or name the men they had taken into custody, and they did not specify how those men might have known the person who was killed.
Property records show that the owner of the house on Sanibel where the burglary was reported is Peter Gerold, whose 70th birthday was Monday. Attempts to reach relatives or friends of Gerold this week have been unsuccessful.
Gerold owned a massage therapy practice, and said on his website that he had more than 20 years of experience and specialized in addressing trauma or emotional pain through somato-emotional therapies.
A sign in front of his house also said he sold honey.
Police said Thursday that officers had been called to Gerold’s block for a report of a burglary involving a U-Haul. When officers arrived and saw the truck driving away, they followed it to intersection of Kelvin and Foster Streets, where police said the driver got out and said: “‘I don’t want anything to do with this, and there’s a body in the back.’”
Officers also found a weapon in the back of the truck, police said. The driver and another man were taken into custody.