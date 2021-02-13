In 2015, he was convicted of indecent assault and harassment in a 2013 incident and was sentenced to nine to 18 months in jail on the assault charge, and was allowed to be immediately paroled. Although he was deemed not to be a sexually violent predator, he was ordered to register on the State Police’s Megan’s Law website as a sexual offender. He was also ordered to be supervised by the probation and parole department’s mental health unit and undergo sex-offender treatment, according to court records.