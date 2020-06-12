President Donald Trump attempted to defend the use of a racist phrase aimed towards protesters by citing former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo, whose tenure was marked by police brutality aimed at black communities.
During an interview on Fox News with Harris Faulkner in Dallas on Thursday, Trump once again defended the use of the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts" by incorrectly attributing it to Rizzo. Faulkner corrected the president, telling him it was famously said by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who used it to threaten civil rights protestors during a 1967 news conference. “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality," Headley famously added.
“Well, it also comes from a very tough mayor, who might have been police commissioner at the time, but I think mayor of Philadelphia named Frank Rizzo. And he had an expression like that,” Trump said.
While there’s no record of Rizzo saying that exact phrase, he did tell Esquire in a 1968 interview: “The man to go after is the one that shouts ‘Burn!’ or ‘Loot!’ He has to be taken on, and taken on good, and put right in short pants.”
“If you looked up racism and brutality in the dictionary, you’d find Frank Rizzo’s picture. He brutalized his citizens, particularly his citizens of color, and he celebrated that,” former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod said on CNN Thursday night. “He could not have invoked a worse symbol than Frank Rizzo, who is exactly what America is saying we need to leave in the past.”
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The full interview is scheduled to air on Fox News Friday afternoon.
On June 3, the city removed the infamous statue of Rizzo from outside the the Municipal Services Building following massive Black Lives Matter protests. After that, a mural of Rizzo in the Italian Market was painted over on Sunday. The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia removed Rizzo’s name from its community center in Port Richmond, saying it wants “to ensure all children and families feel welcome.”
It’s not the first time Trump has invited comparisons to the notorious former Philadelphia mayor. The president’s “law and order” messaging in response to protests echos Rizzo’s philosophy towards policing, which he summed up in blunt terms: “The way to treat criminals is spacco il capo,” he said during his tenure as police commissioner, using the Italian for “break their heads.”
“[Rizzo] did have a kind of passionate fringe of people that could be readily identified,” W. Wilson Goode, Philadelphia’s first black mayor, told the New York Times during the election. “It was law-and-order folks, people who were against crime, people who were emotionally racist.”
“White males were the people who supported Frank Rizzo," Goode added.
“There’s a lot of connections between the two of them... And a lot of that stems from narcissism” Robert Mugge, the director of the 1978 documentary Amateur Night at City Hall: The Story of Frank L. Rizzo, told the Inquirer back in 2016.