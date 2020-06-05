A high-ranking Philadelphia police officer has been removed from the street after video surfaced of him beating a Temple University student with a baton, including near his head, during a Monday protest by the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Other video clips of Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna show similarly aggressive behavior over several days toward people protesting against oppressive policing.

Related stories

One video shows Bologna on Sunday lunging at a TV reporter and striking a security guard. Another shows him on Tuesday throwing his bike and tackling a woman, immediately causing tensions to flare between police and protesters.

Bologna, who earns $126,339 a year, also had his gun taken away Thursday evening pending an Internal Affairs investigation, according to police sources.

At a news conference Friday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw acknowledged “several videos” have emerged on social media showing Bologna and other officers using force in a manner that “does not appear to be in accord with our policy.”

Calling the videos of Bologna “disturbing” because they appeared to show him striking someone above the neck — a use of force that could be potentially lethal — Outlaw said the department opened Internal Affairs investigations into him and several other officers.

“I am deeply concerned about this,” she said. “I assure you that each of these investigations will be conducted in a thorough and objective manner without undue delay.”

The Inquirer reported Thursday afternoon that charges against Evan Gorski, 21, a Temple engineering student, were dropped after District Attorney Larry Krasner reviewed evidence that included video of Gorski’s Monday encounter with Bologna.

Gorski’s attorney, R. Emmett Madden, said he had been told by court personnel that Gorski was being held on allegations that he assaulted a police officer by pushing him off a bike, causing the officer to break a hand. In the video, Gorski — with a ponytail and wearing the Eagles jersey — is seen briefly attempting to separate an officer and a protester, but he immediately retreats when Bologna raises his baton.

The video shows Bologna then strike Gorski sharply on or near his head and tackle him, while another officer presses Gorski’s face to the pavement by placing his knee on the back of his head and neck. Madden said Gorski required medical treatment.

The following day, Bologna lashed out at a protester at 10th and Market streets when a young woman apparently tapped his bike tire, according to witnesses and video of the incident.

“He just seemed angry, like a tense guy,” said Dominic Carullo, 36, a grad student who was at the march. “He was hyper vigilant. He was ready to pop. His reaction was like he was cornered."

View this post on Instagram

Ok here it is. The video everyone wanted to see. During this time there have been a lot of instances of excessive force used by police. This particular conversation is not about race. This particular conversation is about the complacency we have with policing in this country. The police are enforcers of law and protectors of the people. At some point they became the subject of mass scrutiny and even hatred. How can we help heal the divide? First of all accepting there is a huge problem with policing as an institution. As a cop your actions reverberate throughout the country. You need to be better than what we expect you to be, you need to make yourself the best possible member of our community. This officer, Joseph Bologna of the Philadelphia police department, put himself, his colleagues, and a crowd of peaceful protesters in danger because of his inability to deescalate the situation. Regardless of his right to arrest and use force against this girl, his actions were beyond inappropriate for the situation. We need to focus on making sure good police officers get the training they deserve and the people get the police they deserve. I hate to see a situation that could have easily turned into a learning experience for the girl, protestors, and the officer to help mend ties between the law enforcement community and protesters turned into an arrest and a physical altercation. There was no need for that and situations like these happen all too often. We need support in this movement, not another enemy. We need to work together to heal this divide and effect positive change. PLEASE watch my video review on the matter. If you’re able to get in touch with the officer I would love to have a public conversation with him to discuss his side of the matter. If you can send this over to him and start the conversation we can begin the process of change! Let me know what you think about the video and what we can do to bring an end to the violence and fix a broken system. • • • #blm #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatterphilly #blacklivesmatternyc #peacefulprotest #policebrutality #excessiveforce #saytheirnames #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud

A post shared by Keep It Dangerous (@keepitdangerous) on

Bologna did not respond to a request for comment Friday. He told WHYY, “Right now, I’m handling operations from the office," but declined to elaborate.

Outlaw said Friday that it was too early to conclude definitively that Bologna had crossed a line.

The videos provide just “one snapshot of what happened,” she said. “An investigation will tell us what led up to that, will give us the circumstances around it once we have the opportunity to interview the inspector himself to find out what he was thinking at the time he made the decision to use force. It’s not just cut-and-dry.”

Contacted later, a police spokesperson declined to give a number of how many officers, like Bologna, had been pulled from their assignments pending investigations.

Staff writers Aubrey Whelan and Dylan Purcell contributed to this article.