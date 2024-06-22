Trump goes to Tony & Nick’s for a cheesesteak, completing a Philly trilogy

Official records are wanting, but on a grill-hot Saturday, Donald J. Trump may have become the first presidential nominee in American history to have purchased cheesesteaks from three different South Philly purveyors.

Perhaps that’s not too surprising, given that the steaks, er stakes, are so high in Pennsylvania in presidential campaigns.

En route to a rally at Temple University Saturday Trump chose Tony & Nick’s on Oregon Avenue in deep South Philly for a steak break.

That’s the original location of Tony Luke’s, a 30-year fixture, but the name was changed to Tony & Nick’s following the family feud that inspired an IRS tax-fraud case.

Last year, Trump made an orchestrated visit to Pat’s King of Steaks after leaving a Moms for Liberty summit. While there he was joined by members of Moms for Liberty as well as the Black Conservative Federation.

Pat’s, of course, is the longtime neighbor and rival of Geno’s, and perhaps the Republican nominee wanted to be sure to cover his bases.

Geno’s happened to be his choice during the 2016 campaign.

Geno’s was the center of controversy two decades ago when owner Joey Vento, who died in 2011, put up a sign insisting that customers order in English.

Regarding Saturday, it was unclear whether Trump ordered his steak “wit” or “without.”