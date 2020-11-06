Still, Trump’s campaign declared it a “major victory" for the president in a city that Trump said was controlled by a “corrupt Democrat machine" since at least his days 50 years ago as a student at the University of Pennsylvania. Within minutes of the ruling, a circus-like atmosphere erupted outside the Convention Center, with Trump campaign surrogates flying in from out of town to demand they be let into the hall while a raucous crowd of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered to cheer on the count.