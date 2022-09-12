The biggest night in television has officially arrived with the 74th Emmy Awards, and Philadelphia has a strong showing in 2022 thanks to West Philly native Quinta Brunson and her hit comedy, Abbott Elementary.

Airing live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson. The three-hour ceremony will broadcast the winners in 25 categories, such as best actor, actress, and comedy and drama series. Overall, the Emmys award 118 honors, most of which were previously given in an off-camera ceremony known as the Creative Arts Emmys.

TV fans won’t be surprised at many of the leading nominees, which include hits such as Squid Game, Better Call Saul, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Only Murders in the Building. But for Brunson and Abbott, it’s a historic night.

Brunson became the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy category when nominees were announced in July. And, at 32, she is the youngest Black woman ever nominated for a comedy.

If she takes home an Emmy for acting or writing, she’ll be the second Black woman to win in either category.

But where can you watch this year’s ceremony, and what Philly folks are up for awards this year? Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards:

When are the 2022 Emmy Awards?

This year’s Emmys Awards air on NBC on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can watch them live on streaming service Peacock — a first for the ceremony.

Awards given out at the Creative Arts Emmys, meanwhile, were previously aired in an edited version of FXX. That ceremony is available to stream via DIRECTV Stream and Fubo TV.

And the Philly nominees are...

Philly’s nominees this year are almost entirely associated with Abbott Elementary.

Abbott itself is up for awards in the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and already took home an award for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. The show is going up against nominees that include HBO’s Barry and Curb Your Enthusiasm and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

Brunson, meanwhile, is nominated by name in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott. If she wins in this category, or for the writing nom, she’ll make Emmys history.

Brunson’s co-stars Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for their roles as principal Ava Coleman and Barbara Lee Howard. Tyler James Williams, who plays teacher Gregory Eddie, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Philly’s lone non-Abbott star in the Emmy’s this year is West Philly native Colman Domingo, who took home an award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Ali Muhammad in HBO’s Euphoria.

Where to watch Abbott ahead of the Emmys

Abbott Elementary is available to stream via Hulu and HBO Max. Its second season airs on ABC starting Sept. 21, and new episodes will be available to stream via Hulu the day after they air.