Philadelphia’s vapor-laden air Friday morning was about as steamy as Miami’s. Atlantic City’s was even steamier, and evidently the entire region is about to experience the consequences.

The National Weather Service posted a flash-flood watch is in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday for further episodes of summer downpours. In addition, it appears that whatever is left of Ida — which grew into a hurricane Friday afternoon and is forecast to grow into a major one before making landfall on the Gulf Coast late Sunday — could have some effect on the region during the workweek.

A walk outside Friday was enough to drive the human body to wave the wet flag and head back indoors. The dewpoints, the measure of absolute moisture, were in the mid-70s in Philly, and 79 at Atlantic City, which is just about as water-laden as the atmosphere can get around here.

“It’s quite moist out there,” said Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the weather service office in Mount Holly. An approaching frontal system is expected to begin tapping the faucet around Philly by mid-afternoon.

No surprise, “The big threat is going to be heavy rain and flash flooding,” she said. With the upper-level in a state of torpor to rival what a lot of Philadelphians might be feeling, the downpours are likely to target their ferocity on certain locations to be named later.

“The storms aren’t going to be moving very much,” she said.

And almost right on schedule, around 2 p.m. a severe-thunderstorm popped up in Chester County, and the weather service said it wasn’t moving very much.

It’s almost certain that some places will experience “significant” impacts, the weather service said, especially given all the antecedent rains.

Johnson said the likeliest period for the heavy rains would be from Friday afternoon into the evening. Although the watch continues until 2 a.m. Sunday, she said that it’s possible that Philadelphia might get a break on Saturday.

The alleged cold front that is setting off the showers may drop into the lower Delmarva, rather than stalling overhead, and that would mitigate the shower threats.

But while the front is forecast to break the heat wave — highs on the weekend will be in the 80s — it won’t do much to dry out the atmosphere.

Shower possibilities are in the forecasts from here to Thursday, and the weather service says Ida’s leftovers could generate heavy rains late Tuesday into Wednesday.