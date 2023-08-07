Sea Isle City man charged in assault of Fox 29′s Bob Kelly expected in court

A Sea Isle City man accused of assaulting Fox 29 traffic anchor Bob Kelly at a Jersey Shore pub last month is expected in court Tuesday.

Patrick Iannone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault during an event at Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on July 30. Police say he “knowingly and purposely caused significant bodily injury” to Kelly, who was at the bar emceeing an event.

Iannone admitted to officers he filmed himself pouring beer on Kelly during the event, according to a complaint summons obtained by The Inquirer. When Kelly turned around, Iannone — whom police said appeared to be under the influence — punched the Fox 29 personality so hard he lost consciousness.

Advertisement

Iannone attempted to flee, but was held by bouncers until police were able to arrive, the report says. Iannone is expected in court at the Cape May County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Kelly suffered lacerations above and beneath his eye socket, injuries that were still visible to viewers last week. Kelly received medical care but didn’t require stitches, and was back on their air the following Tuesday.

Kelly spoke about the assault last week on Fox 29, calling it a “frighting, disturbing event” apparently incited by a TikTok challenge. Kelly appeared on Good Day Philadelphia last week, and even joked about his injured eye Wednesday during National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

“Know what I like about this? I can use it to keep the swelling down in my eye, and then have an ice cream treat for breakfast,” Kelly said.

According to New Jersey municipal court records, Iannone also pled guilty to simple assault in an incident a Dead Dog Saloon in Sea Isle City in June. No further details about that incident were immediately available.

Kelly’s traffic reports have been a staple of TV news in Philadelphia for decades. He’s been the traffic anchor at Fox 29 on Good Day Philadelphia since 2014, and prior to that spent 13 years on TV at CBS3. The Philly native began his career reporting on the traffic on radio at KYW Newsradio and other outlets.

Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this report.