A judge on Friday granted a motion by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to revoke bail for a Kensington man in an illegal-gun-possession case that preceded his arrest last month in a shooting that critically injured an 11-month-old boy in Hunting Park.
Francisco Ortiz, 29, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses in the Oct. 19 shooting of the 11-month-old, Yazeem Jenkins, who was in a car with his father and stepmother. Police have said an AK-47 rifle used in the shooting was the same rifle that another man used the next day in a shooting that killed 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in Kensington.
Given Ortiz’s arrest in the child’s shooting and the fact that he spent 10 years in state prison on two illegal-gun-possession cases as an adult, Common Pleas Court Judge Zachary Shaffer on Friday granted a motion by Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski to revoke bail in a July gun-possession case in which Ortiz still faces trial.
Hojnowski told the judge that Yazeem is “in very, very critical condition” at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and that authorities have interviewed an eyewitness to the shooting.
Defense attorney Timothy Tarpey contended that the bail revocation request was “unnecessary,” given that bail has been denied for Ortiz in the child’s shooting.
Ortiz was arrested twice in 2008 on gun-possession charges when he was 18. He pleaded guilty in both cases and was sentenced in 2009 by then-Common Pleas Court Judge Ellen Ceisler to 5-10 years behind bars. He served the maximum 10-year sentence and was released in April.
Three months later, on July 13, Ortiz was arrested again on illegal-gun-possession charges. His bail was originally set by Magistrate Sheila Bedford at $100,000, but after his preliminary hearing July 30 — in which Ortiz was held for trial on three gun-violation charges — Municipal Court Judge Craig Washington granted a motion by public defender Megan Helfrich to reduce it to $50,000.
It’s not clear if the DA’s Office opposed the defense’s bail-reduction request. Assistant District Attorney Danielle Derohannesian, who was in the courtroom that day and Jane Roh, DA Larry Krasner’s spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Court records show the office did not appeal the bail reduction at that time.
Ortiz was released from a city jail that day, after a professional bondsman posted a surety bond for the full amount of his bail.
Ortiz has a lengthy criminal history starting when he was arrested at age 10 in 2001, on weapon-possession and criminal-mischief charges, and was adjudicated delinquent later that year, according to juvenile records obtained by The Inquirer. As a juvenile, he was arrested six more times and was in and out of juvenile detention facilities. In addition to his weapon-possession case, he was adjudicated delinquent in two criminal-trespass cases when he was 12 and 14, and for a felony escape when he was 14.