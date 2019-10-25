A man charged with shooting an 11-month-old baby in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section is also believed to have supplied the AK-47 assault rifle that killed a 2-year-old girl in her living room in another drug-related shooting less than 24 hours later, officials said Friday.
Francisco Ortiz, 29, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses in the shooting of 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins, who was in a car with his father in Hunting Park on Saturday evening, officials said.
Ortiz was arrested Thursday after walking into the Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center for a court appearance on another open gun-related case. He was released from a 10-year prison stint in January, and is also a “prime suspect” in a previous domestic-related homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Van Kirk Street in September, authorities said.
The baby boy was in the car when Ortiz fired at the moving vehicle, aiming for his father regarding “some type of narcotic interaction” and instead shooting the child once in the back of the head, once in the chest, and twice in the buttocks, police said.
The child was last reported to be in critical condition and “has a long way to go,” officials said.
Less than 24 hours later, in another drug-related shooting, 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was fatally shot in the back of the head while in her mother’s arms in their home in Kensington on Sunday afternoon. Two men have been arrested in that shooting — Freddie Perez, arrested Tuesday night, and Tayvon Thomas, taken into custody on a probation violation late Wednesday.
The two were seeking to settle an unspecified drug feud with Nikolette’s father, firing a rifle supplied by Ortiz into his Kensington home Sunday and fatally striking the 2-year-old girl and injuring her mother and a man cleaning the carpets, instead. The cleaner, who police said the shooters mistook for the girl’s father, was critically wounded.
Thomas admitted under questioning to being the shooter whose bullet struck and killed Nikolette Rivera, according to law enforcement sources. He has been charged with murder and other offenses.
Officials declined to specify whether Ortiz gave or sold the assault rifle to Thomas.
“Both of these cases are horrific demonstrations of how dangerous the drug trade is in the city of Philadelphia,” said Anthony Voci, chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Homicide Unit. “Drugs and violence go hand-in-hand.”
He added, “Some of the parents of these children are responsible for the death and severe injuries that were caused to their children. They engaged in narcotics behavior, narcotics transactions, narcotics operations They put their children in harm’s way.”