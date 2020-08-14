The agency says investors were told, via KYW News Radio 1060 and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT ads, free dinners and other promotions, that they could expect returns of 10% and more per year, plus their capital back at the end of each year, if they supplied cash for Par’s high-interest-rate small-business lending program. But the sellers failed to warn investors of the risks, as required by law, the SEC says, noting that the firms raised at least $482 million from investors ranging from retail-chain-store owners to union tradesmen betting their retirement money.