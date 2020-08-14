A federal judge has granted new powers to the outside receiver he put in charge of the Par Funding and A Better Financial Plan firms and others that federal regulators accused of investment fraud last month, after the receiver reported resistance to his efforts to obtain financial information from Par founder Joseph LaForte and his associates.
The order also said that all “trustees, directors, officers, managers, employees, investment advisors, accountants, attorneys and other agents” of the companies “are hereby dismissed.”
“Given the difficulties the receiver has encountered to obtain information he needs to adequately preserve the receivership entities’ assets and protect investor funds, the Court finds it necessary to expand the scope of the receivership,” Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II wrote in his order late Thursday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil fraud charges against LaForte, his wife Lisa McElhone, A Better Financial Plan founder Dean Vagnozzi, Montgomery County businessman Perry Abbonizio, and others on July 27 and won a court order setting up the receivership to track investments and payments. The case was filed in federal court in Florida, where LaForte moved his office in 2017, after six years in Philadelphia.
FBI agents also raided Par offices in Philadelphia’s Old City and LaForte’s luxury homes in Florida, the Poconos and the Main Line. They found $12.5 million in cash and seven firearms at his Lower Merion house and arrested him on gun charges. The charge says his previous felon conviction barred him from possessing weapons.
The agency says investors were told, via KYW News Radio 1060 and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT ads, free dinners and other promotions, that they could expect returns of 10% and more per year, plus their capital back at the end of each year, if they supplied cash for Par’s high-interest-rate small-business lending program. But the sellers failed to warn investors of the risks, as required by law, the SEC says, noting that the firms raised at least $482 million from investors ranging from retail-chain-store owners to union tradesmen betting their retirement money.
Lawyers for the companies blame coronavirus shutdowns for Par’s failure to deliver the advertised returns. Monthly checks to investors stopped in April, then resumed in June and July but with revised terms: a lower, 4% yield, with investors’ capital to be returned in small amounts over the next seven years. The firms say that the court’s lockout had blocked them from processing and sending August checks.
In court papers, lawyers for the company said the firms complied with the law, and that it is the SEC takeover that now endangers investors. Attorneys for Par, A Better Financial Plan, LaForte, Vagnozzi and Abbonizio did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the expanded order.
The earlier order appointed Miami lawyer and former federal prosecutor Ryan Stumphauzer as receiver, with the power to “take custody and control” of records and data, and hire lawyers, accountants and other staff to preserve assets pending further court action.
But in court papers, Stumphauzer told Ruiz that LaForte and McElhone had declined to meet with his staff and refused to answer questions, and that the many lawyers who have helped Par manage its business had been told not to cooperate with the receiver, citing attorney-client privilege. The new order instructs attorneys who have worked for the companies, among others, to cooperate with the receiver.
Vagnozzi separately had asked Ruiz to delay expanding the receiver’s powers at least until after a hearing next week.
According to a court filing, Vagnozzi agreed not to oppose the SEC’s request to add some additional Par investments administered by his firm to those already under receivership, but “remains extremely concerned that, especially because his businesses appear to be one of [Par’s] largest creditors,” the receiver should ensure that “normal business operations” resume as soon as possible, since with the receivership, “every day that goes by costs Vagnozzi and the investors more money.”
Besides investments backed by Par’s “merchant cash advance” financing, Vagnozzi has also directed investors to life-insurance settlement (viatical) funds, real-estate participations, litigation-finance funds, and other investments, which are not listed among the entities covered by the receivership orders.
The new order gives the receiver, represented by Philadelphia attorney Gaeton Alfano, “all powers, authorities, rights and privileges heretofore possessed by the officers, directors, managers, “ and partners of the companies, under state and federal law.
Lawyers for Par had sought to avoid any mass firing of employees, arguing that the scores of people who worked at Par needed the jobs and did them well, and that outside contractors weren’t likely to be as efficient. They had also urged Ruiz to wait until next week’s court hearing in Miami before deciding on whether to expand or end the powers granted under his original order.
Ruiz’s new order instructs the defendants and others not to “hinder or interfere with the Receiver’s efforts to take control” of the companies and preserve their assets.