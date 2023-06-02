Smoke from 5,000 acre Pinelands fire closes Garden State Parkway in both directions

The largest wildfire of the season so far in New Jersey has reached 5,000 acres and its smoke has forced officials to close one of the state’s busiest roads, the Garden State Parkway in both directions near Bass River State Forest.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Friday morning that it is working to contain the fire burning in the state forest near Allen Road in Ocean County. Firefighters had contained 50% of the blaze, which began Wednesday night.

No buildings are threatened and no one has been injured.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway, said in a social media post that it closed the toll road between exits 38 and 63 “until further notice because of reduced visibility caused by heavy smoke from the Bass River State Forrest wildfire and dense fog.”

Multiple other local roads are also closed, as well as the Timberline Campground. State and local firefighters are on the scene.

The Batona Trail, a 53-mile path through the Pine Barrens, is closed as it crosses through Bass River State Forest.

It is prime wildfire season and May was unusually dry. Officials said a backfiring operation, or a fire set intentionally along the fire line, helped in the containment.

It marks the second major wildfire this year.

In April, a wildfire tore through 3,859 acres in an area of heavily forested South Jersey that was rimmed by homes, businesses and military installations. It took days to contain and was dubbed “Jimmy’s Waterhole fire” by the state Forest Fire Service.

That blaze, which began in Manchester Township, Ocean County, initially threatened scores of buildings before being brought under control. No one was injured.

The current fire has been dubbed the Allen Road Wildfire. It began as a small brush fire Wednesday evening, growing to hundreds of acres while continuing to grow overnight, reaching 2,000 acres by early Thursday morning, then swelling to its current size by Thursday evening.

Bass River State Forest is New Jersey’s oldest state forest and opened in 1905. It contains the popular Lake Absegami Natural Area and is within the Pinelands National Reserve, a one-million acre protected area. It marks the southern end of the 53-mile-long Batona Trail that snakes through Wharton and Brendan Byrne State Forests.