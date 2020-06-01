The looting and protests that roiled Philadelphia on Sunday spilled into some of the suburban counties that border the city, leaving residents shaken and police departments on alert.
And as Monday dawned, business owners began the tedious work of picking up the pieces of what remained after angry demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Along Upper Darby’s 69th Street corridor, just over the border between Delaware County and Philadelphia, the damage was sporadic. Businesses completely ravaged by looters stood next to ones left untouched.
Outside Cole’s Fine Jewelry, the store she’s operated in the township for 48 years, Gercia Goldberg wept Monday morning. She was upset by the damage done to her business, but touched by the reaction from neighbors, who came to help her clean up.
“So many people came to my rescue," the 83-year-old said. "It makes me cry more than when I saw the window.”
Looters pushed the slits of her metal gate open and broke the window to steal rings in a display. They stopped there, unable to breach the store.
“Forty-eight years, then a pandemic, and now this,” Gercia said. “How are you supposed to survive?”
Police in Bensalem Township, the Bucks County municipality adjacent to Northeast Philadelphia, spent Sunday night on patrol, chasing vandals away from businesses.
Officers there were first called to assist city police at the Philadelphia Mills Mall around 8 p.m., according to Police Superintendent Fred Harran. Later, as looters drove deeper into the suburbs, the officers responded to the Neshaminy Mall for reports of a break-in at the Sears store there.
“To their surprise, they were met with an empty store, because Sears has been closed for about two years,” Harran said. “Thank God criminals are not that smart.”
Harran said his officers made about 10 arrests overnight Sunday, some at the mall, and some at the Fun Center Powersports on Bristol Pike, which was also vandalized.
“People see the suburbs and think it’s easy pickings. They got educated,” Harran said. “Here, if you break into a store, you will get arrested.”
Police in the township spent the rest of the night monitoring social media and patrolling retail corridors. Cars were spotted circling at least six locations, including the Walmart in the Trevose section of the township.
Harran’s officers later set up a checkpoint near the line dividing the city and township, preventing people from getting in.
“By 1:30 a.m., the criminals knew Bensalem was not to be reckoned with,” Harran said. “Difficult times call for difficult measures. Bordering the city has its pluses and minuses, but we’re not going to tolerate that.”
Officials in other municipalities bordering the city enacted mandatory curfews on Sunday, including Upper Merion Township in Montgomery County. The measure was taken after 12 people were arrested late Saturday trying to break into the King of Prussia Mall. They were ultimately unsuccessful, according to police, but caused exterior damage to restaurants near the mall, as well as an AT&T store.
In a statement, Upper Merion officials said they “strongly condemn” acts of violence, while supporting the peaceful protests.
“The act of protesting has been used for centuries to express feelings and inspire change,” the statement said. “Violence, rioting, and looting do nothing to advance any just cause, and ultimately undermine the gravity and sincerity of those who peacefully protest injustice.”