And the mayor said that although officers on Sunday were able to respond much more quickly to trouble spots in Kensington, Port Richmond, and West Philadelphia, it remained difficult to balance how and where to properly deploy police — particularly as other emergencies, including shootings, continued across the city. At least 13 people were shot across the city on Sunday, including a 12-year-old boy struck twice in the arm during a quadruple shooting in Kensington.