In recent years, the Hershey School has been hit by lawsuits over student issues. In 2012, it settled a discrimination lawsuit for $700,000 brought by a 14-year-old boy and his mother after the school rejected him for enrollment because of his HIV. In 2016, a teenage male student claimed in a federal suit that he had to watch an anti-gay video, which the school said was educational. A judge dismissed the lawsuit this year.