The holiday season has arrived, and if you’re looking for some festive outdoor fun, a drive- or walk-through outdoor holiday light show is a good option.

You could crack open your wallet for any of the great, ticketed holiday light shows in the Philly area, including Shady Brook Farms’ Holiday Light Show or A Longwood Christmas, but if you’re looking for less expensive options, this list is for you.

From neighborhood blocks to offerings from corporate entities, we’ve rounded up a list of local holiday light shows that you can see without spending a cent.

How we choose our best lists What makes something the best? Our recommendations are based on our reporters' deep regional knowledge and advice from local experts. We also strive to represent the geographic and cultural diversity of the city and region. Spot an error or omission? Email us at phillytips@inquirer.com

Most run daily starting at dusk, but to avoid crowds, weeknights can be better. And remember: Some of these are on small blocks or at private homes, so be respectful. It is the holidays, after all.

The Miracle on South 13th Street is back in full swing this year with their South Philly holiday light display. Opening night is Saturday, Nov. 26 where many houses on the block will be decorated in their best holiday regalia. Expect holiday light shows, music, inflatable decor, lights hanging from trees and over the street, and much more. Whether you take a walk or drive, remember: This is a residential area, so be mindful of your fellow neighbors.

📍 1600 block of South 13th Street, 🌐 facebook.com/themiracleonsouth13thstreet, 🕑 through Jan. 1, 5-11 p.m.

Go deeper into South Philly to find a favorite local tradition just off Oregon Avenue. On the 2700 block of Smedley Street, you’ll experience all the holiday lights that you can handle — including a median in the center of the block that’s fully populated with Christmas-themed decor and blowups. Again, this one is a community display, so be respectful and follow all of the usual COVID-19 precautions. Opening Saturday, Nov. 26.

📍 2700 block of Smedley Street, 📞 267-767-1049, 📷 @smedleystreetchristmas, 🕑 through Jan 1 at dusk.

Just off Passyunk Avenue near Carpenter Street is a budding favorite neighborhood light show. Marking its fifth year in 2022, this display features dozens of inflatables and plenty of lights and projections, and adds another stop on your South Philly Christmas light tour. Feel free to take a walk or a drive through, but be sure to respect residents’ peace and privacy.

📍 800 block of Kimball Street, 🌐 inquirer.com, 🕑 through the holidays at dusk.

Boathouse Row’s iconic houses are known for their light displays, but they change things up around the holidays. Depending on when you go, you’ll see colorful themed displays marking Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26), Christmas (Dec. 20-25), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1). Take it all in on Martin Luther King Drive.

📍 1 Boathouse Row, 🌐 boathouserow.org, 🕑 Hanukkah, Dec. 18-26, Christmas, Dec. 20-25, Kwanzaa, Dec. 26-Jan. 1, daily at dusk.

Winter in Franklin Square includes all kinds of yuletide activities, but for folks looking for a show, there’s the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show. Running every 30 minutes, it features more than 200,000 holiday lights synchronized to holiday classics performed by the Philly Pops starting at 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

📍 200 N. Sixth St., 📞 215-629-4026, 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square, 📷 @franklinsquarephilly, 🕑 through Feb. 26, Sun.-Thur. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., show runs every half hour beginning at 5 p.m.

Get thee to City Hall for a couple holiday spectacles. First, check out the Deck the Hall Holiday Lights, which features colorful projections timed to sound effects on display on the western side of City Hall everday on the hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then, head around the corner to Philly’s official holiday tree — a 55-foot tree that’s decked out with about 4,000 LED lights.

📍 1 S. 15th St., 📞 215-440-5500, 🌐 centercityphila.org, 📷 @centercitydistrict, 🕑 through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m. daily.

Credit unions know how to celebrate the holidays, too. This year’s 15th Grand Illumination is will be held at the main campus of American Heritage in Northeast Philly, where you can stroll through and see fireworks and holiday displays made from more than 400,000 lights. Free parking available.

📍 2060 Red Lion Rd., 📞 800-342-0008, 🌐 americanheritagecu.org, 📷 @americanheritagecu, 🕑 Nov. 27-Jan. 1, daily at dusk.

Held in the Grand Court, this annual holiday light show attracts more than 175,000 visitors each season. The show features musical accompaniment from the famed Wanamaker Organ, as well as narration by Julie Andrews. For 2022, the light show runs twice a day from Mon.-Thurs. at 4pm and 6pm. From Fri.-Sun. there are shows at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.No reservations, but the Wanamker Organ will only be featured with the noon and 6 p.m. showings (except Sundays), . Check the Santaland website — where you can also watch it on demand — before heading out.

📍 1300 Market St., 📞 215-241-9000, 🌐 wanamakerorgan.com, 🕑 Mon.-Thurs. at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Like the West Chester Griswolds, this Langhorne-based attraction is a holiday light show at a private home. For this one, you can tune your car radio to 92.1 FM to hear the half-hour music playlist to which the light show is synced. The free show starts Nov. 25

📍 155 Colonial Dr., Langhorne, 🌐 facebook.com/ColonialLights, 🕑 through early January at dusk.

Peddler’s Village usually has plenty for people to do thanks to its more than 60 specialty stores, but around this time of year, it adds about one million dazzling lights as part of its Holidays in the Village event. There’s a light tunnel to grab the perfect Instagram photo, and dozens of gingerbread creations on display as part of its annual competition.

📍 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, 📞 215-794-4000, 🌐 peddlersvillage.com, 📷 @peddlersvillage, 🕑 Nov. 21-Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Sundays are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open through Jan. 8.

The Plummer family’s holiday light show gets its name from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. They have been doing displays since 1998 — starting in Aston with just 2,000 lights. They’ve since moved and added a lot more lights to their annual display — more than 133,000 this year, which are all set to music Mon.-Thur. from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on 87.9 FM. The radio-backed show runs every half hour. Plus, the kiddos can drop off a letter to Santa. Opening Thanksgiving night.

📍 304 Dutton Mill Rd., West Chester, 📧 clark@westchestergriswolds.com, 🌐 westchestergriswolds.com, 📷 @west_chester_griswolds, 🕑 through Jan. 3, Mon.-Thur. 4:45-9:45 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 4:45-10:15 p.m.

Herr’s makes some pretty good snacks, but it’s also been serving up some crisp light displays every holiday season for more than 30 years. Head to Nottingham to drive through its corporate headquarters, open 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, where you’ll take in more than 600,000 holiday lights through Jan. 2. Just remember to stay in your car.

📍 20 Herr Dr., Nottingham, 📞 800-344-3777, 🌐 herrs.com, 📷 @herrs.snacks, 🕑 through Jan. 2 at dusk.

In Delaware County, Rose Tree Park is celebrating the holidays with its annual light show — just like it’s been doing for over four decades. This year, attractions include dozens of decorated, lighted trees, and figures that include everything from Santa and his reindeer to toy soldiers and gingerbread men. Plus, look out for a vendor village on the opening night of the festival on Dec. 2.

📍 1671 N. Providence Rd., Media 📞 610-891-4663 🌐 delcopa.gov 🕑 through Jan. 1, 5-10 p.m.

Steven White contributed to this article.