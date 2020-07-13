Chanting “Hell no, we won’t go,” a group of organizers and residents of the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway said Monday morning that they will not leave on Friday when city officials are expected to clear out the grouping of some 100 tents on the athletic field where they’ve been living for a month.
The demonstration drew a crowd of about 100 people from other parts of Philadelphia and the suburbs who expressed support for the residents of the encampment.
“We’re definitely not leaving on Friday,” said Scott Matt, one of the organizers. “We now have the attention of the city because we’re visible all in one spot. We absolutely can’t leave the spot, even if it means getting beaten by cops.”
Speaker after speaker condemned the city for not providing housing for members of the encampment. While city officials did say they were open to providing small houses, organizers and residents said they held little stock in such promises.
“Residents have decided they’re not leaving,” said another organizer, Jennifer Bennetch. “Organizers have advocated that they stand up for themselves. We’re not going to get kicked around by the city like a soccer ball.”
The encampment has stood since early June on the ball field on N. 22th Street and the Parkway. City officials and encampment organizers have negotiated without reaching an agreement. Last week, the city announced it would break up the encampment on Friday.
This is a developing story.