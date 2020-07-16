City officials have postponed the closure of the homeless encampment on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which had been scheduled for Friday.
Talks between the city and organizers of the encampment of 100 to 150 people had broken down last week, but apparently restarted this week. On Monday, camp organizers staged a rally in which they proclaimed they would not willingly move from the ball field at N. 22nd Street.
“We’re postponing the closure because conversations with the group are ongoing and I plan to meet with several camp representatives next week,” Mayor Jim Kenney said on Thursday. “A mutual resolution has always been our preferred outcome. We appreciate their willingness to engage in productive dialogue, and I’m hopeful that we will reach a peaceful resolution soon.”
The city has always made it clear the encampment could not last in perpetuity. Kenney acknowledged Thursday that using police officers to remove people from the camp would be a last resort and something he hopes will not occur.
The city has described the encampment as part a of protest by organizers and residents to secure housing for those in need. Organizers have also linked the formation of the encampment to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This demonstration activity casts an important light on the racial inequities in our society that impact homelessness and frankly have informed inadequate solutions,” Kenney said. “Our administration shares the belief that policy failures for generations have brought us to this point, and we are committed to enacting meaningful reforms that help keep people in their homes, expand affordable housing, and improve pathways to home ownership in the city of Philadelphia — especially for communities of color.”
In a statement, city officials said that the postponement affords additional time for outreach teams and service providers to engage individuals experiencing homelessness at the encampment. The ultimate goal is to offer housing and other social services.
For the last week, city officials said, outreach teams representing Merakey, Northeast Treatment Centers, veterans’ services, the Department of Human Services, Office of Homeless Services, and the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services have been part of an outreach effort called “Homeless Connect,” which brings supports to those in need.
In a statement, Liz Hersh, director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said Thursday that over the past few days, the city has been able to place 17 encampment residents into safe havens, recovery housing and shelter. These are in addition to 17 other placements of older adults and people with disabilities into the COVID Prevention Space, Hersh said.
“The city and our partners will continue outreach so everyone in the camp has a housing plan and a place to go,” she said.
Outreach has been in the area for the past month engaging those who are willing to speak with them, city officials said.
But, city officials and advocates for the homeless have said that camp organizers and residents have chased off outreach workers in the last few weeks. Organizers dispute that.
Outreach work has gone on from outside the camp “so as to honor the boundaries of the camp and requests of organizers,” city officials said.
They added that outreach efforts would be even more effective if the workers could enter the camp and directly speak with its homeless members.
Last week, after a month of negotiations, city officials had said encampment organizers refused the city’s offers to meet at least some of their demands, which, officials said, kept shifting. They also cited a lack of clarity about which organizers spoke for the group running the encampment. Some demands made by organizers, officials said, were outside the city’s purview.
Activist Sterling Johnson, spokesperson for Philadelphia Housing Action, the coalition of groups that organized the encampment, had criticized the city’s decision to shut down the encampment. On Thursday morning, Johnson declined to comment.
During Monday’s rally, Scott Matt, an organizer, said of the scheduled encampment closure, “We’re definitely not leaving on Friday. We now have the attention of the city because we’re visible all in one spot. We absolutely can’t leave the spot, even if it means getting beaten by cops.”
Unlike other homeless encampments, this one is larger than others, and has a political component. That hybrid formulation has made the encampment unique, advocates for the homeless have said.
It was possible that by Friday morning, many people in the encampment would have been gone regardless of what happened.
Used to being moved by the city from smaller encampments, those who are homeless normally avoid face-offs with authority, and rarely refuse an order to evacuate, according to people familiar with those experiencing homelessness in Center City.
During negotiations, city officials said they had conceded to the following:
- Provide housing for people who are most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
- Commit to establishing a village of tiny houses for people who are homeless.
- Agree to develop individualized housing plans with immediate placement in temporary housing.
- Offer to help develop a sanctioned encampment on another spot. “We haven’t gotten any proposed addresses from them yet,” the city spokesperson said.
Every time the city believed progress had been made, organizers would add new demands, city officials said.
Encampment organizer Jennifer Bennetch disagreed that her group’s demands had shifted.
The encampment looks different than any other seen in Philadelphia before, various advocates for the homeless have said.
It has a library, a cooking station, a tent set up to amuse visiting children, a tent filled with recreational equipment, musical instruments, gardens, and an ongoing supply of food and water brought in by outside supporters.
What confounded professionals who work with the homeless were the initial demands of the organizers, which included disarming and disbanding the Philadelphia police.
Johnson said organizers ultimately dropped those demands.