Kelly Cornelius, 31, sipped a beer on a lawn just a few feet from Buttigieg at an appearance in Dubuque. She said Iowans can gauge of who’s “putting on airs." (Others described it as a good bull---- meter.) “It is neat," Cornelius said. "Whereas somewhere else you might be in the back of an arena if a candidate visits your hometown, here you get a front row seat.”