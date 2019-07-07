On Tuesday, Philadelphians had rallied outside the Old City office of Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), joining thousands of protesters in almost 200 cities and towns as part of a nationwide protest calling for elected officials to #CloseTheCamps. That was a reference to the controversy over what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) — and hundreds of historians — has described as “concentration camps” at the nation’s border.