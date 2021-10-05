The man suspected of fatally shooting a coworker at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday and then starting a shootout with police after fleeing the scene will be charged with murder and related crimes, authorities said Tuesday.

Stacey Hayes, 55, is expected to be charged in the death of Anrae James, 43, a certified nursing assistant who was killed shortly after midnight on the ninth floor of the hospital, said Chief Inspector Frank Vanore.

Hayes also is expected to face four counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges for firing at officers in the city’s Parkside section after he drove a U-Haul truck from the murder scene, Vanore said. Two officers were wounded during that gun battle, according to police, and one remained hospitalized Tuesday because of gunshot wounds to his arm.

The investigation into the entire episode remained ongoing. Vanore said detectives were still gathering evidence in the hospital shooting, and seeking to learn more about Hayes’ possible motive. Surveillance video appeared to show Hayes getting off an elevator, “walking directly toward” James and opening fire, Vanore said.

It was not clear if Hayes was supposed to have been working at the time, Vanore said, but detectives believed he used an employee entrance to head to the ninth floor before committing the crime and then leaving. Investigators were still conducting interviews and trying to learn why Hayes may have targeted his coworker.

“We have not discovered any hostility between them, or any issues that we can point out,” he said.

Hayes left the hospital after the shooting, police said. An hour later, around 1:25 a.m., a passerby flagged down officers in Parkside, near the School of the Future, saying a man in scrubs nearby had a gun and was possibly firing shots in the air.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Hayes opened fire on the four officers who approached him. The officers fired back, she said, and Hayes — who was wearing a bulletproof vest and had several guns, including a semiautomatic assault rifle — was struck in the upper body and neck.

Hayes was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney for his expected criminal charges.

Attempts by Inquirer reporters to reach his relatives on Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful, and neighbors at three addresses connected to him said they didn’t know him. Someone who answered the door Tuesday at one of his addresses declined to comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Staff writers Anna Orso and William Bender contributed to this article.