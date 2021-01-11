Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Monday that the department would take “swift and definitive action” against any Philadelphia police officer found to have participated in the lawlessness that took place in the Capitol last week.
“The PPD supports all lawful expressions of First-Amendment rights, but the attack on the Capitol Building went well beyond the rights of free speech,” Outlaw said in a statement. “I can assure the public that a full and thorough investigation will take place, and ask that anyone with additional information reach out to our Internal Affairs Bureau.”
Her comments came after the department temporarily reassigned Detective Jennifer Gugger from her position in the department’s Recruit Background Investigations Unit after police received social media posts indicating she had been at the Wednesday event.
“#StopTheSteal Drinking beers with fellow patriots!” Gugger posted from Washington on Facebook, using the name Jenny Lynn, according to a screenshot of the post reviewed by The Inquirer that has since been taken down. A photo of the crowds surging toward the Capitol was also posted on her Twitter account.
Friends Gugger had tagged posted videos of the crowd, with one describing the scene on the Capitol steps as insurrectionists breached the building. The tip to Internal Affairs did not include evidence that Gugger had been inside the Capitol or had participated in the violence. Five people died in the siege, including a Capitol police officer who apparently was struck by a fire extinguisher in the chaos.
On Sunday, Sgt. Eric Gripp, a department spokesperson, said a detective had been reassigned but would not confirm Grugger’s identity. He said Internal Affairs was investigating whether the detective had violated any department policies or participated in any illegal actions at the rally.
The department is also investigating Gugger’s social media accounts, which include posts calling Vice President Mike Pence a traitor and pedophile and promoting the baseless QAnon conspiracy group that the FBI has described as a domestic terror threat.
An investigator in the recruitment unit, Gugger is responsible for conducting background checks on potential job candidates. That includes examining social media accounts.
Gripp did not say where Grugger had been reassigned, but said she had not been placed on restricted duty.
On Monday, FOP President John McNesby defended Gugger, saying she had attended the rally on her day off and “exercised her First Amendment rights to attend an event.”
“We believe she has done nothing wrong and we await the results of a complete, internal review,” said McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, which, along with the national FOP, endorsed President Donald Trump in 2020. “We strongly condemn the violence and loss of life at the Capitol and hope those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Until recently, Gugger’s Facebook profile photo was a reference to the baseless movement that believes Trump is fighting a secret war against the “deep state” and that Democrats are led by Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The photo showed lightning bolts striking the Washington Monument behind the letter “Q.” Underneath the photo were the words, “The storm has arrived,” an apparent reference to the day QAnon followers believe Trump will overthrow an elitist global cabal working against him.
Gugger’s Twitter account had been taken down by Monday morning, but she had previously tweeted photos from Washington and wrote that she’d taken a day off from work to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally.
On Friday, when Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he and his wife were saddened by the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Gugger replied with outrage and apparent references to the QAnon conspiracy.
“You’re a traitor and cabal operative and pedophile!” she wrote. “You preach of god and that god will judge you!”
“You’re a swap creature and fooled us all!” she wrote.
In an earlier tweet in which Pence condemned Wednesday’s violence, Gugger replied by again calling him a “traitor.”
“You sold your soul to the devil,” she wrote.
According to the department’s social media policy, employees “are prohibited from using ethnic slurs, profanity, personal insults; material that is harassing, defamatory, fraudulent, or discriminatory.”
In 2019, advocates with the Plain View Project published a database of officers in several cities, including Philadelphia, making racist, sexist, or otherwise offensive posts on Facebook. After its own investigation, the department benched 72 officers amid the probe, and 15 were ultimately forced off the job. Seven more officers were suspended for 30 days, the department later reported, and 148 faced lesser “command-level discipline.”
Then-Commissioner Richard Ross said at the time that the department had contracted with the law firm Ballard Spahr to determine which posts amounted to constitutionally protected speech under the First Amendment, and which clearly seemed to promote racism, intolerance, or violence. Gugger did not have any posts flagged in Plain View’s database.
Gripp, the department spokesperson, said Monday it was too early to comment on whether Gugger’s posts violated department policy.
“Each and every case is different,” he said, “and yes, there can be a very fine line.”
Inquirer Staff Writer Chris Palmer contributed to this article.