The Philadelphia Police Department has placed 72 officers on administrative duty and taken them off street duty as a result of an initial investigation into Facebook posts by cops, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Wednesday. None of them was identified by name.
“I can’t think of another time when that many people were taken off the street at one time,” Ross said in a news conference at Police Headquarters nearly three weeks after advocates studying police bias published a database of what they said were racist or offensive Facebook posts made by cops in eight jurisdictions, including Philadelphia.
The database, titled the Plain View Project, said it contained posts or comments from 330 active Philadelphia Police officers, including 15 at or above the rank of lieutenant. City officials including Ross, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Mayor Jim Kenney denounced the posts, which the database’s researchers described as dehumanizing, supportive of violence, or otherwise intolerant.
Ross said the investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs bureau and by the law firm Ballard Spahr into 3,100 posts would be done in stages. “We are trying to deal with some of the worst postings first,” he said.
The law firm will evaluate each post to determine whether it is constitutionally protected speech under the First Amendment, Ross said. “If the speech is protected, no further action will be taken,” he said. “If the speech is not protected by the First Amendment there will be discipline."
He did not elaborate on what disciplinary action might be taken.
“We’re in a lot of trouble,” Ross said, “because of the impact this is having on our brand. ... How does it impact our ability to police? That is a major issue.”
The commissioner, who admitted that he is “not personally into social media,” said he was angry and “disgusted” by some of the posts attributed to cops. “It makes me sick, because we are in a position to know better,” he said. “It angers me beyond belief.”
On June 6, several days after the database went online, Ross said that 10 cops had been placed on desk duty as Internal Affairs investigated whether any of the officers’ content violated the department’s social media policy. The policy says in part that employees “are prohibited from using ethnic slurs, profanity, personal insults; material that is harassing, defamatory, fraudulent, or discriminatory.”
Still, about 150 protesters gathered June 7 outside Police Headquarters and called for all officers in the database to be benched, if not fired, saying they believed that the posts were indicative of a departmental culture that tolerated bias or bigotry.
This is a developing story that will be updated.