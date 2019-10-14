“I brought fliers to the hair dressers, the barbershops, everywhere that I frequently visit and told them I was going to start cooking some food to sell," Becke said. "I started with catering events. And there was one gentleman who said to me, ‘Well, if you ever think of bottling this sauce, I would be happy to be an investor.’ I just shrugged it off and started laughing. Over the next couple of months, other people started telling me the same thing. ”