Filling food boxes and singing the Philadelphia Eagles fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” President Joe Biden returned to Philadelphia Sunday to visit Philabundance, the same antihunger agency he stopped at for day-of-service duties in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year.

The president and first lady Jill Biden stood at a U-shaped conveyor belt along with others, helping to pack 27-pound boxes of food destined for Feast of Justice food pantry in Northeast Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic States Career & Education Center, Inc., in Pennsville, Salem County, according to Philabundance CEO Loree Jones. She stood beside Biden at the belt in the antihunger agency’s South Philadelphia headquarters.

While the president placed 3-pound bags of carrots into boxes, Jill Biden — wearing an Eagles shirt — was loading same-sized packages of apples.

Jones thanked Biden for making child hunger a focus of his administration.

“Those child tax credits really helped a lot,” Biden responded. “We’ve got to get it renewed.”

When Biden was at Philabundance last year, he made a point of saying he wanted to end hunger in America for children. “Then he expanded SNAP benefits [food stamps] and expanded the CTC [Child Tax Credit],” Jones said. “And for a period of time, it worked.”

CTC payments that kept millions of families out of poverty expired last month without Congress allowing them to continue, plunging many people in need back into a state of indigence, Jones noted.

She said she was moved that the Bidens “would take this opportunity to help feed the food-insecure” as the last CTC payments have been made.

Biden, born in Scranton, based his presidential campaign in Pennsylvania and has frequently visited the state since becoming president, including events in Pittsburgh, Delaware County and the Lehigh Valley. The state was crucial to his overall victory in 2020.

Jones said that she was charmed by Biden: “It struck me even more this year than last how engaging and conversational he is.”

That’s why, she added, she thought it would be well received when she started off the singing of the Eagles fight song.

It took no prodding for the president and first lady to join in, Jones said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.