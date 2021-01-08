In Thursday’s bail-revocation motion, prosecutors said Macias was described on Facebook Live as an organizer of Wednesday’s “rally” in Washington and stated in the video: “”The enemy is here, it’s not just at the gate, it’s within, we see it everywhere.” He also gave an interview to The Epoch Times, a major publisher of right-wing misinformation, in which he stated: “This is a communist coup going in America and we are not going to stand for it.”