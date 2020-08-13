A West Philadelphia gunman who shot and wounded a store owner with an AK-47 rifle during an attempted robbery two years ago was sentenced Thursday to 14 years and three months in federal prison in a case that pitted the region’s top federal law-enforcement official against the city’s progressive prosecutor.
Jovaun Patterson, 31, pleaded guilty in December to federal attempted robbery and weapons charges in the May 2018 shooting of Mike Poeng outside his KCJ Inc. beer deli at 54th and Spruce streets. That came a year after city prosecutors had first agreed to let Patterson plead guilty to assault and robbery charges for a state prison term of 3½ to 10 years.
The plea agreement stirred outrage in the law-enforcement community and action from U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, who cited the case as an example of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner offering “sweetheart deals to violent defendants.”
Patterson had been a regular customer of Poeng’s deli, KCJ Inc. when he approached the owner outside the store on May 5, 2018, brandishing the assault weapon and announcing a stickup. Poeng, who arrived to the United States in 1981 from Cambodia as a refugee, fought back, but Patterson shot him in the groin and fled.
Poeng’s injuries required multiple surgeries and left him unable to work — he ultimately he gave up his store — and he was stunned when city prosecutors failed to notify him before their November 2018 plea deal with Patterson, a violation the state’s Crime Victims Act.
After criticism of the plea deal, Krasner’s office unsuccessfully tried to get Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means to vacate it.
In a rare move, McSwain’s office in February 2019 announced their own case against Patterson, the first time federal prosecutors brought charges in a crime for which Krasner’s office already won a conviction and sentence.
In an interview Wednesday, McSwain said his office is actively also investigating other cases “that have not been handled appropriately by the local authorities.” He declined to elaborate.
Poeng, who has moved from Philadelphia with his family for safety reasons, did not attend Thursday’s sentencing hearing because of the risks of getting the coronavirus. But he submitted a victim-impact statement to U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg.
“I died that day. My heart literally stopped pumping, and I died,” said the statement, which was read aloud in court by an attorney, Tom Malone, who had been helping Poeng navigate the legal system. “After being shot by a weapon designed for war, and nearly having my leg blown off, I can no longer walk normally.”
In a phone interview before the hearing, Poeng said he now walks with a cane, and still feels pain.
Patterson’s attorney, S. Philip Steinberg, wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Patterson was “depressed and drug dependent” after his younger half-brother had been fatally shot in 2013. Patterson’s “drug abuse spiraled out of control” and he was ingesting ecstasy pills, Xanax, Percocet, marijuana, and alcohol daily, including on the day of the shooting, Steinberg wrote.
Goldberg, the judge, said he was “reluctantly” accepting the plea, but did so to give the victim some finality. Patterson’s federal sentence also calls for five years of supervised release after his prison term.
After Patterson was federally charged, the Common Pleas court judge granted a request by his defense lawyers for Patterson to withdraw his guilty plea in the city court system. Krasner’s office has appealed that decision and the state Superior Court has yet to rule. If the court rules against Patterson, he could spend more time behind bars.
