Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, are in court, two years after they were charged in a federal bribery case. Should Johnson be convicted he would be the second member of Council to lose his seat in a corruption case within a year.

Here’s a recap of the latest developments and recent coverage:

Opening statements

Day 4, March 24: The battle to define Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, for the federal jury that will decide their fate began Thursday with dueling portraits of the couple and lawyers on both sides vowing the evidence would ultimately vindicate their views. Prosecutors painted Chavous and Johnson — a three-term member of Council — as a South Philadelphia “power couple” who lived beyond their means and greedily lined their pockets with bribe money from a struggling nonprofit while ignoring constituent concerns. But the duo’s attorneys, in their opening pitch, balked at the government’s contention that $67,000 the organization paid Chavous through consulting contracts between 2013 and 2016 was meant as a payoff for her husband. Read more: Full story | As it happened

Jury selection

Day 3, March 23: A jury of nine men and three women was seated as the panel that will ultimately decide Johnson and Chavous’ fate. The jurors hail from across a nine-county region including Philadelphia, its suburbs, and outlying counties. Most of the jurors are white. Read more: Full story

Day 2, March 22: A second day of jury selection came to an abrupt halt less than an hour after it began, after U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh announced too few of the potential jurors had shown up to complete process. He announced they’d begin again with a new panel of potential jurors the following day. Read more: Full story

Day 1, March 21: Interviews of roughly 80 potential jurors began as attorneys and U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh worked to narrow down the group to the 12 jurors and four alternates who will hear the case. Johnson and Chavous spent most of the day cloistered behind closed doors as they sat with their lawyers and prosecutors.

The profile: When a cousin of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson was killed outside Childs Elementary School in 1998, some members of the family wanted revenge. But Johnson took a different path, becoming an antiviolence activist — and eventually an elected official —whose efforts to keep the community calm carried added credibility. But Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, are now in court to address a very different set of crimes from the ones Johnson sought to avoid in his youth. Read more: Full story

The set-up: From the day he and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges two years ago, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson vowed they would be vindicated once they could put their case in front of a jury. But as the trial is set to begin, the government says it likes its chances, too. Whatever the outcome, the proceedings are certain to further unsettle a Council already shaken by the corruption conviction of another of its members — Bobby Henon — less than four months ago. Read more: Full story

Keep up with every development in Kenyatta Johnson’s case with these day-by-day recaps, live coverage, and explainer on everything you need to know about the case.