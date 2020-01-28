“I remember, I was a freshman and I showed up at the gym one day, sort of out of the blue, and Kobe Bryant was there practicing,” said Steve Meehan, a Lower Merion basketball player in the Class of 2008. “I had heard the stories of Kobe getting here at 5:30 in the morning before school, and to show up as a freshman and see this person who had an NBA game later that day in our gym was an amazing inspiration.”