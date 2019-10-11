The service industry can be a joyous place to make a career — in fact, I think every American should spend a year behind a counter of some sort. A national draft for hospitality workers. I spent 10 years as a bartender, making peanuts per hour and sometimes hundreds on tips. It can be a good living — and one that teaches more about human nature than almost any other job on the planet — but also a precarious living. On nights when tips are slow, you’re out of luck.