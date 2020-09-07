And there weren’t. As Chip perched on a lamppost, Rowe blew a whistle and extended his heavily gloved left hand. In it, he held what looked like a stuffed doll. But when Chip descended and started tearing the thing apart, it became clear that it was something else — a dead quail, as it happens. This being New Jersey, you’d have thought the bird would have been motivated to return for a cannoli, or maybe a slice from Manco & Manco.