Top officials of Par Funding have agreed not to fight the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s demand that a receiver continue to run their Philadelphia lending company until they face a civil trial on charges of orchestrating a $500 million fraud.
The firm along with the business of King of Prussia financial adviser Dan Vagnozzi, one of several outside salesmen who drummed up investors for the company, were put under the control of an outside receiver last month due to a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge. The judge, Rodolfo Ruiz, sitting in Florida, is to rule by the end of next week on the SEC’s call that he extend the injunction.
One of the Par Funding officials to drop opposition to the receivership was Joseph LaForte, an owner and founder of the company. He is behind bars, awaiting trial in an unrelated case — federal authorities have charged him with illegal possession of firearms. His lawyer have filed new court papers seeking to have him released until that criminal trial.
The receiver, Miami lawyer Ryan Stumphauzer, has rehired a few Par Funding employees to help collect loan money owed by hundreds of small businesses. Under the firm’s business model, it raised $492 million from investors, until recently paying them 10 percent or more in interest, and lent it out as cash advances to merchants who paid it back at interest rates averaging 50 percent.
The receiver’s office has only said it will resume Par’s collections — a crucial step towards paying back investors — but will no longer accept new investors or make new merchant loans.
“We want all 70 employees rehired, so we can get the company up and running again,” Bettina Schein, lawyer for Joseph Cole Barleta, Par Funding’s chief financial officer of Par Funding, said in an interview Thursday.
In its sweeping complaint, the SEC said Par Funding sold promissory notes that were not properly registered, audited, or insured. The agency says the company misled 1,200 investors about the risk they faced and hid from them that the fact that LaForte was a twice-convicted felon who used aliases.
Lawyers for Par owners and operators say they followed the law and that the SEC’s actions risk damaging the business and could delay or kill the payment of returns to investors.
LaForte and Barleta joined three other defendants in dropping their opposition to letting the receiver stay on the job until a trial, according to documents filed in the case Thursday. In his consent agreement, Barleta also agreed the court could continue to freeze $5.5 million the SEC says he received from Par.
SEC senior trial counsel Amie Riggle Berlin said in a court document that the actual filing of LaForte’s consent “will take several days due to Mr. LaForte’s current location,”
LaForte has been imprisoned at the Federal Detention Center at Seventh and Arch Street, just four blocks from Par Funding’s Old City offices, since his Aug. 7 arrest on federal firearms charges.
Pursuing what prosecutors have described as a long-running investigation into LaForte and his business network, FBI agents found seven firearms in homes he and his wife own in Lower Merion, the Poconos and Florida. As a convicted felon, LaForte is barred from owning firearms. He has maintained the guns belong to his wife, Lisa McElhone, also an owner of Par Funding.
A federal judge ordered LaForte detained without bail until trial, citing prosecution arguments that he was dangerous and a flight risk. But LaForte’s defense team, in court filings this week, called a prosecution claim that he threatened to flee the country in his private plane and hide millions in untouchable offshore accounts “implausible and inaccurate.”
His lawyers wrote that it was undercover FBI agents posing as business owners who suggested a Caribbean escape in a July 22 dinner meeting with LaForte and Abbonizio.
One of the agents named the island of Nevis as “a great place to put money,” according to a partial transcript included in the defense filing.
“You’re crazy,” LaForte replied, according to the partial transcript. “I’ve never heard of the place.”
LaForte’s lawyers also dismissed as “patently false” claims by “disgruntled” small-business owners who owed Par money that he had threatened to blow up a house and to put a borrower in “cement shoes.”
To make LaForte’s case, the lawyer pointed to a section of the transcript where LaForte, said he welcomed a crackdown in New York state on “criminal” lenders.
”Those guys were threatening people,” he told the agents. They have to have compliance. That’s an outlier … That’s like a priest going rogue in a church.”
LaForte and Barleta joined three other defendants in the lawsuit who previously had dropped opposition to the in junction. They were Perry Abbonizio of Montgomery County,a part-owner of Par Funding; and Florida-based investment salesmen Michael C. Furman and John Gissas. They all deny wrongdoing.
That leaves McElhone and Vagnozzi, owner of a business called A Better Financial Plan, as defendants who have yet to agree to the injunction.
Talks between McElhone’s lawyers and the SEC continue. Vagnozzi is trying to convince authorities to give him back control of A Better Financial Plan, so he can service clients whose investments he says are unrelated to Par.
Receiver Stumphauzer and his attorney, Gaetan Alfano, and staff are reviewing the books at Par and Vagnozzi’s company and scheduled to report findings Monday.