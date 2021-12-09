District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday said he was “inarticulate” earlier this week when he told reporters at his weekly news conference: “We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence.”

In a statement released by his office, Krasner said he recognized “that some inarticulate things I said earlier this week have offended people.” While suggesting that some of what he said had been “edited down to sound bites,” he said it was nonetheless his responsibility to speak carefully, adding: “It is my obligation to do better.”

The reform-oriented district attorney ignited a firestorm Monday when pushed back on the notion that the city was gripped by violent crime. He pointed out an unusual phenomenon that’s been occurring in Philadelphia for several years: Even as gun violence and homicides have reached record heights, crimes without firearms have been flat or falling.

Still, even though the statistics he cited were accurate, the spirit of his remarks was swiftly criticized as seeking to downplay or minimize the city’s unprecedented spike in killings and shootings.

Critics included former mayor Michael A. Nutter, who wrote a blistering Inquirer op-ed calling Krasner’s remarks “some of the worst, most ignorant, and most insulting comments I have ever heard spoken by an elected official.” Some community advocates also said they felt the portrait Krasner painted did not line up with the reality people in impacted neighborhoods live with on a daily basis.

Krasner, in his statement Thursday, said his office was committed to working with crime victims and survivors, and he pointed out that he has teared up at news conferences in the past when discussing episodes of gun violence.

“Those tears were real,” he said, “as are sleepless nights, and my frustration with a system that for decades has disregarded real solutions to our local and national gun violence crisis but consistently elevated generalized fear over the facts that point to real solutions.”

