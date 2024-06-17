Power broker George Norcross and five allies indicted; New Jersey AG holds news conference

George Norcross accused of threatening Philly developer Carl Dranoff

Among the criminal conduct alleged in the indictment, prosecutors say Norcross threatened one developer who held property rights to land eventually used to build the tallest building on Camden’s waterfront – the Triad 1828 Centre and current headquarters of Norcross’ insurance brokerage – as well as an apartment building known as 11 Cooper.

Though he is not identified by name in the charging document, the Inquirer reported last year that rival was Philadelphia real estate developer Carl Dranoff.