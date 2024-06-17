Power broker George Norcross and five allies indicted; New Jersey AG holds news conference
Ex-Camden Mayor Dana Redd, lawyer William Tambussi, and Norcross' brother, Philip, also face charges.
South Jersey political power broker George Norcross has been charged in a racketeering indictment, according to a sources.
Also facing state felony charges are former Camden Mayor Dana Redd, Norcross’ brother Philip Norcross, and his longtime lawyer William Tambussi.
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced the charges at a Monday afternoon news conference in Trenton.
N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin news conference: Watch live
George Norcross accused of threatening Philly developer Carl Dranoff
Among the criminal conduct alleged in the indictment, prosecutors say Norcross threatened one developer who held property rights to land eventually used to build the tallest building on Camden’s waterfront – the Triad 1828 Centre and current headquarters of Norcross’ insurance brokerage – as well as an apartment building known as 11 Cooper.
Though he is not identified by name in the charging document, the Inquirer reported last year that rival was Philadelphia real estate developer Carl Dranoff.
Tax credits a focus of George Norcross racketeering case
Prosecutors have built their racketeering case around the legal theory that George Norcross and his allies helped influence New Jersey’s legislation offering tax credits to bolster development in economically distressed areas. Then, they allegedly used their ties to city government to “extort and coerce” others to obtain lucrative property and development rights along Camden’s waterfront.
The entities that benefitted – including Cooper Health and Norcross’ insurance firm, Conner, Strong & Buckelew, – occupied those properties or sold the tax credits they obtained for millions.
George Norcross, ex-Camden mayor among those facing charges
The six indicted defendants include:
George Norcross, 68, now of Palm Beach, Fla., executive chairman of insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board at Cooper Health
Philip A. Norcross, 61, of Philadelphia, Norcross brother and managing shareholder and CEO of law firm Parker McCay
William M. Tambussi, 66, of Brigantine, Norcross’ longtime attorney and lawyer for the Camden County Democratic Committee
Dana L. Redd, 56, of Sicklerville, former Camden mayor and current CEO of Camden Community Partnership
Sidney R. Brown, 67, of Philadelphia, CEO of NFI, a trucking and logistics company who also serves on the board at Cooper Health.
John J. O’Donnel, 61, of Newton, Pa. An executive at the Michaels Organization, a residential development company, and partner in groups that owned several of the Camden buildings at the center of the allegations
– Jeremy Roebuck
George Norcross makes surprise appearance at news conference
George Norcross made a surprise appearance at today's news conference.
Minutes before New Jersey Attorney General Mattlew Platkin was set to announce the charges, Norcross took a seat in the front row in the conference room at the Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton.
George Norcross, ex-Camden mayor to face charges
South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III and key figures in his Democratic political machine have been charged in a racketeering indictment, alleging that they used their influence over government entities to corruptly acquire lucrative waterfront real estate in Camden, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The exact charges and full list of defendants has not been publicly released. However, Norcross’ brother Philip, his longtime lawyer William Tambussi and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd are among those also facing state felony charges, according to the two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the case.
Who is George Norcross?
George Norcross, 68, is an insurance executive and South Jersey power broker seen as one of the most influential figures in New Jersey politics, despite never holding elected office.
For nearly 30 years, Norcross has help push allies into public office and filled the New Jersey Assembly with allies. That includes his younger brother, Donald Norcross, who serves at the U.S. representative for the first congressional district in South Jersey, which includes Camden and areas of Burlington and Gloucester Counties.
Who are Philip Norcross, William Tambussi, and Dana Redd?
In addition to George Norcross, three other individuals face state felony charges relating to the racketeering indictment. They are:
Philip Norcross: The brother of George Norcross is the CEO and managing shareholder of Parker McCay, which describes itself as "a leading regional law firm with more than 100 years of experience in South Jersey and beyond." He also serves as chairman of the Cooper Foundation's board of trustees.
William Tambussi: George Norcross's longtime lawyer, Tambussi is a partner with the South Jersey law firm Brown & Connery LLP.
Dana Redd: The former mayor of Camden, Redd served two terms from 2010 to 2018, opting not to seek re-election. Prior to that, she served two years on the New Jersey Senate representing the 5th Legislative District, which includes Camden and parts of Gloucester County. She currently serves as the CEO of Camden Community Partnership, a private nonprofit corporation.
– Rob Tornoe
Two South Jersey transit officials charged in alleged retaliation scheme
An ongoing grand jury probe of power broker George E. Norcross III’s influence over government agencies in South Jersey produced its first criminal charges Friday, as state prosecutors unveiled cases against two public officials accused of abusing their positions to retaliate against a Norcross foe.
Christopher M. Milam and Bryan J. Bush, both commissioners of the South Jersey Transportation Authority, are accused of leading an effort last year to delay payments owed to an agency contractor after one of its executives crossed Norcross politically.